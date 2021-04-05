PERRY – The Georgia Cotton Commission Board of Directors approved $745,094 in research for the 2022 crop year and an additional $42,050 for the 2021 crop year during the board's March meeting.
The money will fund 19 projects that will be conducted by University of Georgia researchers and extension specialists. Projects range from funding for the UGA cotton team to research on resistant weeds, evaluating the economics of sustainable production, monitoring cotton leaf-roll dwarf virus and many more. The goal of this producer-funded research is to help cotton producers by conducting research that can either raise yields, promote efficiency or open new markets.
All projects are vetted by both the commission board of directors and State Support Committee, made up of cotton producers from across the state, and the commission’s research review committee, which is made up of researchers, crop consultants, and local UGA Extension Agriculture/Natural Resource agents.
GCC Chairman Bart Davis, a cotton farmer from Colquitt County said, “Our board is committed to providing the cotton farmer valuable research that will make a positive impact on the farm. It is important for us to be good stewards of producers’ money by funding research that influences their farms.”
The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry. The commission began its work in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the commission to invest in programs of research, promotion and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia.
For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission, call (478) 988-4235 or go to the www.georgiacottoncommission.org website.
