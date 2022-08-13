ALBANY – The Sowega Council on Aging has been awarded a $150,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare to deploy social isolation solutions through the Senior Center Without Walls program. This grant is part of a combined $1 million “Empowering Health” grant awarded to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities.

“We know that social isolation is one of the top concerns when it comes to the health of our aging community,” Sowega Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler said in a news release. “Funds from this grant will allow us to purchase 50 more tablets and data packages for qualified seniors in our 14-county service area. That means that seniors can be connected to loved ones, friends and health care providers at any time, from any location through a Claris Companion tablet.”

