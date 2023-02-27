ALBANY -- The SOWEGA Council on Aging has planned a pair of fundraising events that will keep active citizens in southwest Georgia even more active.
On March 30, the Council will host Disco Night at its Regional Resource Center Ballroom at 335 W. Society Ave. in Albany. A DJ will spin all of the hits of the disco era, while participants enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres and bid in a silent auction.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available only online.
The Council on Aging also is taking reservations for its Myrtle Beach Show Trip, a five-day, four-night stay that includes, food, fun and entertainment.
The Show Trip includes motorcoach transportation, four nights of lodging in the Myrtle Beach area and eight meals: four breakfasts and four dinners. Also included in the package are three evening shows: Legends in Concert, Carolina Opry and Alabama Theatre.
"The Anthems of Rock" show will be held at the Broadway Theater, and “The Man of a Thousand Voices will take place at the Asher Theatre.
Other scheduled events include Barefoot Landing, a unique and popular shopping, dining and entertainment experience; a visit to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade, and a visit to the amazing L.W. Paul Living History Farm.
Trip itinerary includes:
Day 1: Depart group's location in a spacious, video- and restroom-equipped motorcoach and head for your destination. Dinner will be served at an area restaurant, and guests will check into their hotel for a four-night stay.
Day 2: Enjoy a continental breakfast before a visit to the L.W. Paul Living History Farm. Guests on this working farm will be able to observe activities that would have been commonplace on traditional family farms in the 1900-1955 period. Exhibits include farming tools and implements, household items and clothing, and wildlife specimens and photographs.
Next, guests will enjoy a visit to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and Promenade. This attraction not only provides guests with opportunities for shopping and eateries, it offers oceanfront views of the pristine beach. Later, guests will enjoy dinner at a local restaurant before going to the fabulous Carolina Opry Show. Thrilling Myrtle Beach visitors for nearly 30 years, this award-winning show blends two hours of high-energy music, comedy and dance.
Day 3: Guests start the day with a continental breakfast before departing to see “The Man of a Thousand Voices," starring James Stephens III, at Asher Theatre. Stephens has been seen on many major television shows.
Afterwards, guests will head to Barefoot Landing. Set along the Intracoastal Waterway and featuring a 27-acre lake, Barefoot Landing combines beautiful scenery with an outstanding selection of places to enjoy the day. In the evening, guests enjoy dinner at a local Myrtle Beach-area restaurant before seeing Legends in Concert in their new, state-of-the-art theatre. This production features tributes to today and yesterday's greatest musical legends; all backed by a live band and dancers.
Day 4: Guests will enjoy a continental breakfast before departing to see “Anthems of Rock" at the Broadway Theater, a high-energy production that will have guests singing along to the greatest rock hits of all time.
Next, guests will visit Broadway at the Beach, an exciting shopping, dining and entertainment complex. With more than 50 shops, 30 restaurants, and a variety of entertainment choices, this is a great way to enjoy the outdoors. Later, guests will enjoy dinner at a local restaurant before seeing an evening show at the Alabama Theatre.
Day 5: After breakfast, guests will depart for home, spending time chatting with friends about all the fun things they've done, the great shows they've seen and where the next group trip will take you.
Cost is $690 per person for double occupancy. For additional information, contact Jami Harper at (229) 432-1124.