ATLANTA – Elected and appointed officials from Georgia’s 159 counties have prepared for and are addressing issues arising from the spread of COVID-19, doing so in part with information being provided daily by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG).
“Georgia’s counties range in population from over one million to less than 2,000, with 120 counties having a population of less than 50,000,” ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills said in a news release. County officials and ACCG have consistently emphasized “home rule,” meaning local control by those in government closest to the people.
“County officials know their communities, understand the concerns of their constituents and are well-positioned to make informed decisions in consultation with their local public health and emergency management officials,” Wills said.
At least 70 counties have declared local states of emergency, many of which have imposed measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“County officials are taking action they deem appropriate to protect the health and safety of their communities while ensuring that essential services are provided,” Wills said.
Counties are working to follow and enforce the Executive Orders issued by Governor Brian Kemp. In addition, ACCG is providing information daily to county elected and appointed officials to keep them apprised of the myriad issues, ranging from containing the spread of COVID-19 to ensuring that vital governmental services are provided.
“County officials are acting with great care, striving to meet the needs of the people while protecting public health,” said Wills. “ACCG will continue to work tirelessly to ensure county officials are provided with the tools and advice necessary to make good decisions.”
ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs. Formed in 1914 when county officials came together to help fund the state’s first highway department, ACCG today serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties. For more information, go to www.accg.org.
