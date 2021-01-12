ATLANTA -- Georgia Power is putting off some of this year’s milestones in the construction schedule for the nuclear expansion at Plant Vogtle, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with the Atlanta-based utility say they expect to adjust the dates for fuel loading at Unit 3, one of two nuclear reactors being added at the plant south of Augusta, and for the start of “hot functional testing,” which measures the safety and operability of the reactors, Georgia Power announced.
Georgia Power has made significant changes to work practices at the project since the coronavirus pandemic struck Georgia last March. The company laid off 20% of the project work force last April, and the site has seen a significant increase in cases of the virus since October, consistent with the broader national and regional increase.
However, Georgia Power officials say they still expect to bring Unit 3 into service this November, followed a year later by Unit 4, the second reactor.
The state Public Service Commission approved the project in 2009 at an estimated cost of $14 billion and a schedule that called for completing the work in 2016 and 2017. However, the project has been plagued by a series of cost overruns and scheduling delays brought on in part by the bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric, the original prime contractor.
The project’s critics are predicting that further delays and overruns will occur, based on testimony last fall from engineers monitoring the work.
Georgia Power officials are expected to provide additional updates next month during parent Southern Co.’s quarterly earnings call.
