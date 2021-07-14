TIFTON — Ava Jane Teasley from Covington has been selected as the president of the ABAC Ambassadors for the 2021-22 academic year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“Students often choose ABAC because of its welcoming atmosphere,” Teasley said. “The Ambassadors play a huge role in making prospective students feel welcome. After my campus tour, I knew my home would be at ABAC as an Ambassador.”
Director of Marketing and Communications Lindsey Roberts, one of the organization's advisors, said the Ambassadors are a select group of students chosen for their enthusiasm, leadership ability, and communication skills who represent ABAC in Tifton and across the state of Georgia.
“As Ambassador president, I am excited to develop this year’s Ambassador team,” Teasley said. “We had several Ambassadors graduate in the spring, so we get to build from the ground up and create a new standard of excellence on campus.
“I am a firm believer in leading by example and surrounding myself with people who challenge me. I believe this group of Ambassadors will exceed that standard.”
Prior to being elected president, Teasley served as the ABAC Ambassadors’ Historian and maintained the organization’s social media and archives.
In addition to being an ABAC Ambassador, Teasley serves as the reporter for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow club. She is also a member of the Sigma Alpha sorority and the Agronomy Club.
Teasley said she plans to graduate from ABAC in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communication and a minor in agribusiness. She said she hopes to be an agricultural lawyer in the future.
Ambassador applications are available on the ABAC website at www.abac.edu/ambassadors. Applications must be completed online by 3 p.m. on Aug. 20. For more information, contact Roberts at lroberts@abac.edu .
Fall semester classes begin at ABAC on Aug. 10.
