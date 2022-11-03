usher series.jpg

David Nelson will speak in the Jess Usher Lecture Series on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in Howard Auditorium on the ABAC Tifton campus. The event is open to the public at no charge.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — David Nelson will speak on “Microbes and Xenophobes: Scotland’s Moral Panic over Italian Ice Cream, 1880-1920” on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Jess Usher Lecture Series at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Nelson is a Professor of History in the School of Arts and Sciences at ABAC-Bainbridge.

