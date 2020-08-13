VALDOSTA – U.S. Senator David Perdue, R-Ga., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, visited Moody Air Force Base this week to receive an update on base operations.
Perdue met with 23rd Wing Vice Commander Col. Benjamin Conde, 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing Commanding Officer Col. Danielle Willis, and Col. Gerald Ferdinand of the 81st Fighter Squadron.
“Georgia’s nine military installations are not only important to our national defense strategy, but they also support quality jobs and economic opportunity across our state,” Perdue said. “In this year’s defense bill, we fought to protect the A-10 aircraft at Moody Air Force Base, bring critical attention to Air Ground Operations Wings, and keep other missions on track.
"As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I’m committed to ensuring our women and men in uniform have the resources they need to maintain our military advantage.”
