Dawson military veteran Sheron Kendrick, left, has been constructing tables for some time, but last month incorporated his operation as a nonprofit with a mission of honoring veterans and first responders who have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheron Kendrick, left, builds picnic tables to benefit wounded veterans and first responders with Gary Hill.
DAWSON — For many people, a picnic table is just wood and screws used to put it together. But when Sheron Kendrick crafts one, he sees much more.
“I see family get-togethers; I see barbecues; I see birthday celebrations; I see 4th of July,” he said. “I see all the events that make memories. I see meals being served. That’s what I see.”
The Dawson military veteran has been constructing tables for some time, but last month incorporated the operation as a nonprofit with a mission of honoring veterans and first responders who have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of proceeds for tables sold will go to the Wounded Warriors Project, he said.
Kendrick formed the nonprofit Rebuild Restore Rebirth on Sept. 13 and has formed the initiative Tables for Heroes to help donate tables to fellow veterans. He has made sales to recreation departments, including in Lee County and Schley County.
“The idea was my being a veteran myself to give back to other veterans and to give to the first responders in our community as well,” he said. “They have played a tremendous role in the pandemic and dealing with other (things).”
The U.S. Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom said he hopes that businesses will purchase tables to place at veterans’ homes, and he said he plans to continue to make sales to governments to fund the charitable aspect of the program. Ideally, some of the tables will be placed at locations where they can be used by police officers, paramedics and firefighters as well.
“Since I am a disabled veteran, I want to give back and leave no one behind,” Kendrick said. “This allows me to give back, and it’s something I can do. I think if everybody gives a little bit, it can add up to a lot.
“I’m not trying to make a political statement. What I’m saying is we need some unity in this country, no matter where we are and how we got here. This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans. The unity will spill over in the community and create a better atmosphere.”
One goal Kendrick has is to spotlight business leaders who purchase tables with the intent that those good deeds will encourage others to participate.
The 8-foot-long tables, constructed with 26 2x6x8 pieces of treated lumber, sell for $500.
Kendrick and his assistant make the tables at his Pecan Drive home.
“We do these tables right out of my storage building I converted into a shop,” he said.
