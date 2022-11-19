Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

MACON – The CEO of a Georgia-based day care business has pleaded guilty to a federal charge resulting from an investigation into an involved check kiting and tax fraud scheme.

Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes before U.S. District Marc T. Treadwell on Nov. 16. Farley faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.

