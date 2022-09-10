Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be Randolph County's first county manager

Deborah Williams Jones

CUTHBERT – After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades.

Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.

