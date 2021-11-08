ATLANTA —Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the sentencing of Johnathan Blackmon for crimes involving financial transaction card fraud and forgery in the third degree.
“We remain vigilant in our efforts to identify and hold accountable individuals who both support and commit financial fraud, no matter the dollar amount,” Carr said in a news release. “This type of criminal activity will not be tolerated, and we are proud to have brought this case to court.”
Blackmon was charged in DeKalb County for his role in depositing $56,367.48 in stolen and counterfeit checks into various bank accounts.
Blackmon entered a guilty plea on Oct. 21 to seven counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of forgery in the third degree. He was sentenced to 10 years with the first six months to be served in custody with the remainder on probation. He was also sentenced to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay restitution in the amount of $56,367.48.
The case was investigated by Calvin Thomas, an investigator with the Criminal Investigation Section, and prosecuted by Blair McGowan, senior assistant attorney general with the Prosecution Division.
