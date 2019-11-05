Delta will add more daily flights between Albany and Atlanta beginning in June

ALBANY – Delta Airlines has selected the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport as one of four Georgia cities that will receive additional daily flights between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport beginning in 2020.
The Albany airport has been the site of a number of renovation projects, including resurfacing of the main runway, and next year a passenger boarding bridge will be in place.
The increased flights to and from Albany will begin on June 8, 2020. Delta will add a fourth peak-day round-trip from Albany, Brunswick and Valdosta, and a fifth peak-day round-trip from Columbus. Delta Connection carrier SkyWest will operate the Albany and Valdosta flights and three of the four Brunswick frequencies, all on Canadair regional jet aircraft.
“That was great news for them to add that additional flight,” said David Hamilton, transportation director for the city of Albany. “We had been in discussion with them.”
The additional daily flight will add up to another 34,000 capacity for in-bound and out-bound passengers per year, he said. That capacity is needed, as many flights are at full passenger capacity or close on a routine basis.
“Actually, they (Delta) have been having 85 percent to 88 percent loads, which is excellent as far as Delta is concerned,” Hamilton said. “Just about every day the planes are full.”
In addition to the main runway resurfacing, the south apron has been renovated and work is scheduled for the secondary runway and north apron area.
When the boarding bridge is installed in the spring, passengers can board without venturing out to the tarmac.
“They will no longer have to board in the heat, in the rain,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got a lot of good things going on as far as the safety and amenity projects. Delta is excited about the things we’re doing.”
Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said that he and Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard worked with Delta over the course of several months to make the case for additional flights to the city.
“We are very appreciative of Georgia Gov. (Brian) Kemp for providing leadership in hearing what the Albany and Dougherty County community had to say, as well as many others across the state, in seeking additional connectivity to airline service,” Cohilas, said. “In addition, leadership at Delta Airlines listened to the needs and provided attention to the significant case we made to express the need to grow their service to our citizens, and we would like to express our sincere appreciation.
“This is a vital economic development addition for our community to continue to grow and thrive.”