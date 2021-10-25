ATLANTA — The chairman of the state Senate Interstate Cooperation Committee said she hopes there will be another opportunity for Georgia to apply for aid under the American Rescue Plan Act.
“I would hope to see a second window for applications, because many people may be unable to meet the Oct. 31 deadline,” state Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, said. “My hope is that everyone will be able to get the assistance they need and deserve.”
James’ committee has been holding public hearings on ARPA and what it means to Georgia and other states. The panel’s last hearing took place on Friday.
“ARPA started out with applications for assistance online,” James said. “Then so many applications began coming in, we needed a plan or a proposal to accompany them.”
Georgians initially had 30 days to apply for aid. Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget office extended the deadline from Aug. 31 to the end of this month. Now, James said she is hoping for another extension.
“ARPA’s purpose is to deliver $350 billion for eligible state governments to respond to the COVID pandemic and bring back jobs,” James said.
This past summer, Kemp created three committees to decide how to spend some of the aid. The committees are reviewing the applications to figure out how to use $300 million for broadband infrastructure, $200 million for water and sewer infrastructure and $320 million to address negative economic impacts on the state.
State Sens. Ed Harbison, D-Columbus, and Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, have chaired the subcommittees under James’ main committee.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
