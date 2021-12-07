State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, right, and state Rep. CaMia Jackson, take part in a Tuesday news conference to describe benefits of recently approved federal infrastructure law. The Democratic legislators said the legislation will improve the lives of southwest Georgia residents by increasing access and decreasing the cost of high-speed internet service and other infrastructure projects.
ALBANY -- The Democratic Party of Georgia hosted a news conference in Albany Tuesday to celebrate President Biden and Georgia Democrats' passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and discussed how the transformative package will drive an economic boost to southwest Georgia.
Speakers emphasized how the infrastructure bill will create thousands of good-paying union jobs, stimulate the economy, and revitalize the state’s roads, bridges, and highways – leaving no Georgia community behind.
"Here in Albany and across southwest Georgia, infrastructure has been neglected for decades too long," state Rep. CaMia Jackson, D-Albany, said. "But thanks to President Biden, that changes now. With President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, we will be able to revitalize our infrastructure and break ground on new and exciting projects to connect our communities like never before. To top it off, middle-class Georgia families won’t see their taxes rise a single penny to make these investments a reality.
"So the question is: Why do Georgia Republicans oppose this popular, landmark legislation? While 32 Republicans in Congress put aside their partisanship for the good of our nation, Herschel Walker and Georgia’s eight congressional Republicans are standing against our jobs. They’re standing against our roads and our bridges. They’re standing against our economic recovery. And they’re standing against what’s best for our state.”
State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims called the legislation "once-in-a-generation."
“For far too long, our community has suffered from a severe lack of infrastructure investments," Sims said. "But President Biden's infrastructure law is a once-in-a-generation package that will finally address decades of economic and infrastructure disparities. Nearly one-tenth of Dougherty County does not have broadband access, and that number is worse in some of our neighboring counties. Thankfully, President Biden and Georgia Democrats’ Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will deliver $100 million to Georgia to help ensure that every family in Albany and the entire state has access to reliable high-speed internet.
"I’ve served in the state Legislature for more than 16 years, and President Biden and Democrats are delivering the greatest investment in Georgia’s infrastructure I have ever seen.”
