SOCIAL CIRCLE – Outdoorsmen and -women ready to plan out their hunting season adventures can get help in their planning by grabbing a copy of the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide. The guide is available online, on the Go Outdoors GA app, and in print, officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division said in a news release.
This guide provides vital information on season dates, bag limits, hunting licenses, wildlife management areas, quota hunts, youth opportunities and so much more.
Interested persons can view the guide (or download) online at eregulations.com/georgia/hunting/ or on the Go Outdoors GA app. Pick up a printed copy at Wildlife Resources Division offices and license vendors throughout Georgia.
MAJOR CHANGES IN THE GUIDE:
· Chronic Wasting Disease Update: There are changes to the requirements for bringing harvested deer/elk/caribou/moose from out of state into Georgia, including only bringing back boned-out meat or products; hides with no attached head; antlers, skulls, skull plates, teeth or jawbones with no soft tissue attached; finished taxidermy products.
· Raccoon and Opossum: On private land, no closed season and no bag limit for hunting or trapping raccoon and opossum. Hunting season on National Forest lands and on most WMAs is Aug. 15 through the last day of February. There is no bag limit for raccoon.
· Sea Ducks: Bag limits have changed for sea ducks (scoters, eiders, long-tailed ducks).
CLARIFICATIONS: In the printed copy of the new Georgia Hunting Regulations, WRD staff has identified 15 areas that need some clarification relative to the duration of the stated “state season” length. The online and app version of the guide will be updated to reflect these clarifications.
Guide Listing Reads
Archery and Primitive Weapons Seasons for Deer listed as “state seasons.”
WMA or other Area
Big Dukes Pond, Elbert County, Fishing Creek, Flat Tub, Germany Creek, Hart County, Lower Broad River, Redlands, Soap Creek, and Tallulah Gorge WMAs, and Oconee NF
Clarification
Archery Deer Season is Sept. 10-Oct. 14; Primitive Weapons Season is Oct. 15-21
Guide Listing Reads
Primitive Weapons Season for Deer listed as “state season.”
