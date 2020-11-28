ALBANY -- As the holiday season arrives, and health care officials nationwide brace for what is expected to be another surge in COVID-19 cases, officials in southwest Georgia continue to plan for that expected uptick even while announcing relatively steady numbers -- numbers much lower than when the region was a hot spot for the virus -- over the course of recent weeks.
“Thankfully, our COVID-19 numbers remain fairly steady," Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said. "However, Georgia as a whole – like most of the rest of the country – is in the middle of a staggering COVID-19 surge that no one should ignore or discount. We hope Thanksgiving gatherings won’t lead to a dramatic increase in cases and hospitalizations, but we must assume that a surge will affect our area and plan accordingly.
"We have a plan in place to increase our capacity to care for COVID-19 patients quickly, and we also are preparing for the day when COVID-19 vaccines are available."
With record numbers announced both statewide and nationally on an almost daily basis, Phoebe's numbers have remained in the low- to mid-20s for the past several weeks, much lower than when the hospital was overrun with cases early during the pandemic.
As of noon Friday, these were the Phoebe health system's COVID-19 numbers:
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 25;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 2;
-- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients who recovered: 1,408;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 167;
-- Total COVID-19-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 43.
Steiner said the Albany-based health system is positioned to be a vaccine administrator in the state once one has been approved for administration.
"Phoebe now has the capability to accept and administer all potential vaccines that may be approved and distributed, and we are well-positioned to be a vaccination leader for our part of the state,” he said.
