BAINBRIDGE — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit held its annual Stockholders’ Meeting recently and conducted its election of directors and Nominating Committee members fvia mail-in ballot. Members of the agricultural cooperative re-elected Board members John M. Bridges Jr. to a two-year term. Additionally, Edward “Ted” D. Milliron and Rex Ladon Durham each was elected to a three-year term.
Members also elected Nominating Committee members, including Thomas R. “Rusty” Davis, Jeffrey L. Barber, Linda Lodge Godwin and Treavor Lee Pollock Jr. Nominating Committee member alternates are James “Jimmy” Clifton Jr. and Matthew A. Thompson.
The annual meeting served as an opportunity for members to review the association’s financial performance, and hear from candidates for each of the elected positions.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing. The association is part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of agricultural and rural lending institutions cooperatively owned by their borrowers.
