FOLKSTON — Two Rivers Gun Range, located in extreme southwest Camden County, officially opened to the public on Nov. 12. It is one of more than 40 public archery and/or shooting ranges currently available in Georgia.
“We are excited to welcome everyone to Two Rivers Gun Range,” Gary Blount, chairman of the Camden County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release. “The facility is an asset to our community and something for shooters to enjoy. We appreciate the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and their contributions to make this facility a reality.”
Some of the features that await visitors include:
— Pistol Range: 20 stations: 15-, 25-yard range with reactive steel targets;
— Rifle Range: 12 stations: 50-, 100- and 200-yard range featuring digital “live” Kongsberg target systems.
This range will serve as a resource for area shooting enthusiasts. Hours for the range are Tuesday-Saturday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday (1-6 p.m.). Memberships, day passes, gift cards, and merchandise are available for purchase at the range office.
The renovation work on the facility was made possible by hunters and shooters. The Wildlife Restoration Program, which funded a large portion of this project, is a federal program funded by hunters and shooters through excise taxes on the equipment they purchase and use, such as firearms, ammunition and archery equipment.
