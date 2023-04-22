snake photo.jpg

Snakes are predators that feed on small mammals, amphibians, insects and even other snakes. 

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

FORSYTH – With spring warming, snakes are moving and Daniel Sollenberger’s phone is ringing.

As state herpetologist for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Sollenberger is a go-to guy for snake questions. And this time of the year, most of those questions center on two topics: What species is this and what should I do?

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags