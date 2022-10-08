ALBANY — COVID and influenza have been on opposite trajectories over the last couple of months, with coronavirus numbers falling but flu cases ticking up. There is some concern among the medical community, though, of a “twindemic” where both start tracking upward during the fall and winter.

During the first year of the pandemic, flu numbers were down significantly, attributed in part to the masking and social distancing that were initiated. With those protocols being mostly abandoned, the fear is that the population could be ripe for a vigorous flu season.

