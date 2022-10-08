ALBANY — COVID and influenza have been on opposite trajectories over the last couple of months, with coronavirus numbers falling but flu cases ticking up. There is some concern among the medical community, though, of a “twindemic” where both start tracking upward during the fall and winter.
During the first year of the pandemic, flu numbers were down significantly, attributed in part to the masking and social distancing that were initiated. With those protocols being mostly abandoned, the fear is that the population could be ripe for a vigorous flu season.
Over the months of August and September and up through Oct. 3, Phoebe Putney Health System diagnosed 241 positive flu cases and 918 for COVID-19 at its outpatient clinics. An additional 50 patients tested positive at the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital emergency room for influenza, and seven patients were hospitalized during that time period.
“With people doing less masking and being more socially active, we expect the numbers to go up this year,” Dr. James Black, Phoebe’s interim chief medical officer, said.
After falling to less than 10 new flu cases per week in late August and early September, the number of positive flu tests increased to 49 for the week ended Sept. 26 and 96 the following week.
“The amount of flu activity in the community is definitely ramping up,” Black said. “There is concern that if there is a rise in COVID numbers, we could have additional respiratory patients. (And) having one doesn’t keep you from getting the other.
“We’re just keeping an eye out and sending the message to get vaccinated. Either one of these organisms can cause illness and hospitalization.”
While influenza follows a seasonal pattern that sees it peak in the spring or winter, COVID spikes can come seemingly randomly.
One factor that has been linked to some of the COVID increases is holiday gatherings, when people come together. The holiday season that kicks off with Thanksgiving and ends with New Year’s Day also comes during the time that flu activity is high.
Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 3, Phoebe administered 1,664 flu vaccines at outpatient clinics and 1,976 Phoebe employees were vaccinated.
“Some people are hesitant about getting vaccinations of any kind,” Black said. “There are people who are OK with traditional vaccinations, but are resistant to the COVID vaccination. We’re trying to address concerns to make them comfortable with that decision.
“If people have concerns about vaccination, we encourage them to reach out to their primary care provider and get the answers.”