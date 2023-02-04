Doerun native pursuing his dreams with help of scholarship

Denerick Simpson

 Special Photo

SAVANNAH — Growing up was tough for Doerun native Denerick Simpson. Raised in a single-family household, his father suffered a severe brain injury and was in a vegetative state. And Simpson helped care for a family member with mental health issues while his mother was working long hours.

Today, the 27-year-old graduate student at Savannah State University is the first in his family to attend college, and with the help of a $10,000 scholarship is looking to pursue a degree in dental medicine.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News