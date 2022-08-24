Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 24, 2022 @ 2:32 pm
ALBANY – An Albany woman faces child cruelty charges after police investigating a domestic dispute call were told that she slammed a toddler to the ground.
Police were dispatched on Tuesday to 2505 N. Slappey Blvd. on a domestic violence call that involved an argument between Tanada Shacore Terry and the father of their 7-month-old child.
The father, who was not named in an Albany Police Department release about the incident, called Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services about the toddler.
Terry told police that she accidentally fell while holding the child, but a witness disputed that claim.
Terry, 25, was charged with cruelty to children and taken to the Dougherty County Jail, and police said additional charges are pending.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
Giving Assistant curated a list of six iconic examples of product placement on TV from a variety of sources, including both paid and unpaid sponsorships. Click for more.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.