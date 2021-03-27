TIFTON — Donna Webb, the new assistant vice president for student affairs at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, is no stranger to the ABAC campus. In fact, she has been advocating for ABAC students for years.
As ABAC’s Director of Enrollment Management since 2008, Webb has been involved with strengthening admission standards, awarding scholarships, hosting orientation and refining recruitment efforts.
In a recent ABAC reorganization, the role of assistant vice president for student affairs was created, and Webb stepped up to fill the position. Her focus is now more on retention than recruitment.
“Thankfully, this role continues my involvement of working with students,” Webb said. “My primary goal is to ensure that students find ABAC to be an inclusive community where they want to persist and graduate.”
Webb’s duties now include recreational sports, residence life and student leadership programs.
In every capacity she has served at ABAC, Webb has made it a priority to include students. Her favorite memories at the college always circle back to the students.
To her, students become family. Helping students make the next step in their lives is something she never takes lightly. When ABAC student Thomas Turcotte, a 2012 graduate, was applying for veterinary school at Auburn University, Webb said she felt she was applying as well.
“He chose ABAC and became an active member of campus,” Webb said. “We waited on the decision letter and bought a cake ready to make a smiley face in Auburn colors when we were going to celebrate his acceptance.
“At first he got wait-listed, so the cake had a straight line instead of a smile or sad face,” Webb said.
Webb said she wanted to do everything in her power to help Turcotte reach his goals. Turcotte later received his acceptance letter in the mail.
“He went to vet school, met his wife, and both graduated as veterinarians,” Webb said. “We keep in touch, and I still talk about him with students who have a dream of becoming a veterinarian.”
Lasting relationships with students are what ABAC is all about for Webb.
“It ranges from seeing their excitement at a Stallion Day when we offered ‘on-the-spot’ admissions, to taking students on recruiting trips, conferences and retreats,” she said. “I treasure the relationships that I have built with students and their families, and I am lucky that many of the relationships continue after their ‘life at ABAC.’”
Webb makes it clear she is invested in the ABAC mission.
“Our students are provided an exceptional education at an affordable cost and have many opportunities to thrive, in and out of the classroom, throughout their time on the ABAC campus,” Webb said.
