'Don't Let Us Down:' Albany area children's choir to update 1992 song performed at U.S. Capitol

Cheryl Lewis

 Special Photo

ALBANY — Henry Thomas says he is hoping for another jolt of the lightning that struck three decades ago, when the voices of Albany-area youths were heard in Washington, D.C., and across the nation.

In 1992, a group of children who performed the song “America Don’t Let Us Down, the Kids,” won top honors at the annual National Independence Day Parade, Thomas said, and the effort to make another trip 30 years later starts on Saturday.

Recommended for you

Tags