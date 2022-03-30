ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 17 projects valued at approximately $117,652,770 in February.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $26 million, was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc. This resurfacing project includes 6.755 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on Interstate 75/State Route 401 from south of the 17th Street Bridge to south of the Chattahoochee River. This contract, along with eight other resurfacing projects, represents 78%, or approximately $54 million, of the awarded funds.
Bridge Construction projects represent the remaining 22 percent, or approximately $15 million, of the awarded funds. The largest bridge construction project, worth approximately $7 million, was awarded to Gregory Bridge Company. This project includes 0.625 mile of bridge construction and approaches on U.S. Highway 80/State Route 26 over the Ohoopee River.
The February awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to $886 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2022 began July 1.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Feb. 18, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on March 4. Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.