ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 20 projects valued at approximately $132,592,933 in September.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $8.7 million, was awarded to Seacoast Inc. This bridge rehabilitation project will consist of an overlay of the bridge deck, joint replacement, spall repair, epoxy injection and pile jacketing at various locations on Interstate 95/State Route 405 in McIntosh County.
The second-largest contract is a resurfacing project worth approximately $4.56 million. This project was awarded to Baldwin Paving Company Inc. and will consist of nearly 5.5 miles of milling and plant mix resurfacing on U.S. Highway 10/SR 10 from west of Park Place Boulevard to east of Fountain Drive and from east of Fountain Drive to west of Park Place Boulevard in Gwinnett County.
This contract, along with eight other resurfacing contracts, represents 58 percent, or approximately $24.7 million, of the awarded funds.
Bridge rehabilitation projects represent 32 percent, or approximately $13 million, of the awarded funds. The remaining 10 percent is allotted for safety and bridge construction projects at various locations throughout the state. The bridge construction contract includes 0.24 mile of a bridge and approaches on Old Troin Highway over Dry Creek in Walker County.
A Design-Build project was awarded to Scott Bridge Company/Michael Baker International in the month of September. The project is a replacement of the Houlihan Bridge in Chatham County. To learn more about this project, visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild.
The September awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2022 to $318 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2022 began July 1, 2021
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.
