ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 construction contracts for statewide transportation projects totaling $102,133,925 in May.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $32.2 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This project will widen and reconstruct 6.47 miles of U.S. 1/State Route 4 from Mennonite Church Road/County Road 138 to State Route 540 in Jefferson County. The Big Creek Bridge will be replaced as part of this project.
This contract alone represents 32 percent of the awarded funds.
The second-largest contract, worth approximately $5.2 million, was awarded to East Coast Asphalt LLC to construct a bridge and approaches on State Route 64 over the Satilla River in Atkinson County. This project will be 0.502 mile in length.
This contract, along with seven other bridge construction contracts, represents 21 percent, or approximately $21.3 million, of the awarded funds.
The remaining 47 percent, or approximately $48.5 million, is allotted for safety and resurfacing projects at various locations throughout the state.
Safety contracts include installation of cable barriers, guardrail upgrades, shoulder rehabilitation and pavement marking upgrades at various locations statewide.
The May awards bring the total dollar amount for construction contracts in Fiscal Year 2021 to approximately $1.4 billion. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 began July 1, 2020.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on May 21, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on June 4.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including disadvantaged business enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit: http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
