ALBANY — Despite a significant decline in the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities over the past two weeks, officials with the system warn that the decline is no sign that efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible should let up.
“We are grateful that we have had a significant decline in our COVID-19 inpatient numbers over the past two weeks,” Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said. “However, we continue to have double-digit daily admissions and more than a third of our COVID patients are critically ill and requiring treatment in our intensive care units.
“Looking at places where the delta variant hit before it began spreading rapidly in southwest Georgia, we have seen hospital admissions taper off in some locations, then plateau at what is still a relatively high level. Everyone wants transmission to decrease in our communities, and we all have a role to play to make that happen. We hope people will get vaccinated, wear masks in public and avoid activities where spread is likely.”
COVID numbers released by Phoebe on Tuesday show:
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 133;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 24;
♦ Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 4;
♦ Total inpatients recovered: 2,804;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 335;
♦ Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 85;
♦ — Total vaccines administered: 61,364.
Mako Medical, an independent testing company, has opened an additional free, drive-through COVID-19 testing site in the region. It began operating Tuesday in Americus at the Sumter County Emergency Management Agency (the former National Guard Armory) at 901 Adderton Street.
“This is an important and necessary service, so people have quick and easy access to COVID-19 testing,” Phoebe Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dianna Grant said. “Anyone who develops symptoms should be tested right away. If they are positive, they need to quarantine to help halt the spread of the virus.”
Citizens can pre-register for the testing in Americus by calling (919) 351-6256 or by visiting https:/bit.ly/ga-18422. Screenings will be available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Americus location is similar to a site in Albany run for the Department of Public Health by a separate company, LTS. In its first 2 1/2 weeks in operation, that site has processed nearly 4,400 COVID tests, with results returned in 24-48 hours. Interested persons can pre-register for testing there by calling 1-844-778-2455 or by visiting honumg.info/LTSGA001.
Phoebe encourages anyone who tests positive to consider monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.
“Today, we are opening a new COVID-19 advanced treatment clinic across the street from our main emergency center,” Grant said. “It will provide an additional location where we can administer monoclonal antibody infusions. This treatment is very successful at preventing hospitalization when patients receive it in the early days after COVID symptoms develop, and we are pleased to be able to open this temporary facility, so we can offer the therapy to even more patients.”
Patients with a positive COVID test who are within 10 days of symptom onset may be referred for the treatment by a physician, or they can begin a self-referral process by calling (229) 312-MYMD.
