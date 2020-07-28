GAINESVILLE – Doug Collins' Senate campaign has launched a new TV ad highlighting Sen. Kelly Loeffler's insider trading scheme. The ad will initially run on cable outlets statewide.
"Kelly Loeffler may be opposed to poor people having lawyers, but her high-priced attorneys seem to have helped her get away with the crime of the decade," Collins spokesman Dan McLagan said in a news release. "She received a private Senate briefing on the coronavirus, told Georgians everything would be alright, then sold and bought targeted stocks to make and save herself millions of dollars.
"Many Georgians lost their life savings; she made out like a bandit."
Doug Collins failed to mention that Kelley was cleared of those charges.
