ALBANY — While it’s no surprise that COVID-19 backed up the country’s court system, the numbers in Dougherty County are staggering.

Currently there are 10,000 pending felony cases in the county, and a quarter of those involve some of the most heinous charges imaginable, from murder to aggravated child molestation, Chief Dougherty Judicial Circuit Judge Willie Lockette told Dougherty County Commissioners on Monday.

