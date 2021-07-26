ALBANY -- Operators of a personal care home located on Poinciana Avenue that has drawn complaints have taken steps to come into compliance with county regulations, with specific steps taken including applying for a business license and filing a parking plan.
The Dougherty County Commission had asked for answers about the facility after next-door neighbor Paul Murray made two appearances to report issues he has with the operation of the home.
Murray told commissioners during those meetings that he had issues with parking at the facility and residents of what he described as a residence for adults with behavioral health issues roaming the neighborhood.
On Monday, commissioners heard that the manager of the business, owned by an Illinois company that operates another care home nearby on Cherry Lauren Lane, told county officials she was not aware of the requirement for having a county business license.
The manager thought the state license issued for operating the facility was sufficient, Paul Forgey, the Albany-Dougherty County Planning Services director, told commissioners.
The company also has filed a parking plan, which calls for parking behind the residential home, and is in compliance with county codes, Forgey said.
“There are no other issues with this company,” he said. “It’s a process (with) business licenses, the Fire Department and Planning Department. Between the three different departments, we all have different pieces of the puzzle.”
Forgey said that better communication could help in the future by notifying similar businesses that, in addition to state operating permits, they also are required to have an occupational tax license in order to operate legally in the county.
“It’s a commercial business, so the question is how can a commercial business operate in a residential district,” he said. “It’s a personal care home for people with disabilities. They don’t have to live in institutions. It can be rough on neighbors, but it is legal.
“I’d like to put out that the majority of these facilities operate as good neighbors, and they give people with disabilities the opportunity to live in a (residence). The majority of these, you don’t even know they are there because they are good neighbors.”
Such facilities also are covered by federal law, Forgey said, and the county has no authority to regulate their operation, which is licensed through the state.
The company has paved part of the area behind the location, and its parking plan calls for cars to be parked in that area.
Murray told commissioners on Monday he has noticed an improvement, but that in the past, periods where things improved were followed by new incidents. During his most recent complaint to commissioners last month, Murray said that a large number of cars were parked on the street.
“I’m very concerned with these incidents,” he said. “It’s just a constant thing. It disrupted the entire neighborhood. It’s very frustrating to have a commercial business in a residential area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.