ALBANY -- State and local systems are ready if the COVID-19 respiratory illness appears, and residents have no reason to panic at this point were two takeaways from an appearance by a top county health official on Monday.
Recently the United States has had two deaths of elderly patients confirmed from the coronavirus. Cases also have been confirmed in people who have not traveled to affected countries or had contact with other people known to have the disease.
Both of the deaths occurred in Washington state, with confirmed cases also in Florida, New York and Rhode Island.
No cases have been confirmed in Georgia or the Southeastern United States, with the exception of Florida, Charles Ruis, director of the 14-county Southwest Health District that includes Dougherty County, told Dougherty County Commission members during a Monday-morning meeting.
At this time, individuals can best protect themselves by getting a flu shot, if they haven’t already done so, and following recommendations that are normally given to help prevent the transmission of influenza.
Those include washing hands thoroughly, avoiding being around sick people and for people to stay home when ill themselves to prevent spreading it to others.
The disease is spread person-to-person between people who are in close contact or through respiratory droplets or by touching an object or surface that has the virus on it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The more people who get the flu shot the better, as it will reduce the number of flu cases health officials will have to deal with if there is an influx of coronavirus patients, Ruis said. That would reduce the stress on the health care system by reducing the number of potential flu cases.
“Imagine what it would be like if we had an influenza outbreak at the same time,” he said. “You don’t want to compound the problem. If people are looking to do something now that will help avert disaster, getting a flu shot is a great way to (help).
“This is one time when we really need everybody to get their flu shot.”
COVID-19 symptoms can appear from two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.
If someone in the area suspects they have the disease and is in a non-emergency situation, the best course of action is to call the health department or a physician who can evaluate the person’s travel history and symptoms to determine whether they should be tested for the coronavirus.
Currently, tests cannot be done locally but must be done by the CDC, Ruis said. Eventually plans are to have testing done at the local level.
“If they’re having trouble breathing, go” to the emergency room, he said.
Health officials also are asking the public not to panic. That includes not rushing out to purchase supplies such as masks. Healthy people do not need to wear a mask unless they are caring for someone who is sick, Ruis said during an interview following his presentation to commissioners.
“When it comes to panic, there is some concern about the general population going out and buying up the masks,” he said. “There is some concern it could affect us if there is an emergency.”
The development of a vaccine will take some time, and the expected date it could be available to the public would be no earlier than some time in 2021, Ruis said. While flu season is generally at the worst during winter months, after which cases drop substantially, health officials do not know if COVID-19 will follow the same pattern.
“We feel like we’re ready,” Ruis said. “If it hits Georgia, we’ve got the resources. We’ve drilled for situations like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.