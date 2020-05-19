ALBANY — During this time of social distancing, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension staff across the state have come together to offer Georgia 4-H programming in an online format. A collection of Southwest District Extension staff has created 4-H New Adventures in Learning Distantly (NAIL’D It) to offer free educational and entertaining virtual lessons to the public.
“With the COVID-19 canceling traditional programming, I wanted to find a way to deliver programing to youths in a virtual format,” Dougherty County Extension 4-H Agent Jazmin Thomas said. “There were a lot of opportunities for youths available already, but I wanted to provide something more interactive and live.”
The 4-H NAIL’D It series covers a variety of topics within agriculture, STEM and healthy living. Some topics have included peanuts as a Georgia commodity, mechanics and engineering of bottle rockets, Master Gardener Sprouts curriculum and fitness during sheltering-in-place.
“One of the neatest parts of 4-H NAIL’D It is the optional hands-on portion,” Thomas said. “Most of the materials needed are common household items, and the instructors provide step-by-step instructions for the lesson to allow youths to actively participate.”
Each lesson includes a live, interactive component targeted for students in grades 4-12. So far, more than 2,000 students have participated in the monthly series of lessons.
The lessons are offered on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. via Zoom and are led by a 4-H leader or teen leader. These series will continue until regular, in-person 4-H programming resumes.
To join the 4-H NAIL’D It lessons or to review previous lessons, visit the Georgia 4-H Southwest District Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GA4HSWD.
Georgia 4-H empowers young people to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org.
