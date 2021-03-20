ALBANY – Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy has been selected to present at the Public Risk Management Association’s 2021 virtual annual conference. With an extensive background in disaster recovery and learning how to navigate through budgetary concerns with reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for Dougherty County, McCoy will serve as a co-presenter for a segment of the presentation entitled “FEMA: Use It or Lose It.”
The PRIMA segment will offer participants insight on eligibility and navigating the process throughout the biggest challenges to a FEMA award, which provides a competitive regulated process to assist during catastrophic events that can plague an operation with dwindling budgetary support. McCoy will offer insight on his experience in Dougherty County’s challenges through the four presidentially declared natural disasters, including the two tornadoes and Hurricane Irma in 2017, as well as Hurricane Michael in 2018, and currently, COVID-19. He will discuss the triggers that led up to a FEMA event and how operations can take advantage of obtaining support.
“While no organization wants to have to deal with all the operational and budgetary restraints that haunt them when an emergency disaster occurs, learning how to navigate through the recovery process with FEMA and obtaining the resources and reimbursements needed to rebuild is crucial,” McCoy said. “Time is always of the essence when dealing with federal disaster recovery, and I’m thrilled to be able to share some of my experiences from all we’ve been through here in Dougherty County with my colleagues nationally through PRIMA.
