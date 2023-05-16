A proposal under consideration by the Albany City Commission includes a site selection process for a tennis/pickleball complex and the possible transfer of the county-owned former Georgia National Guard building to the city.
ALBANY — After several of years of volleys and lobs back and forth between the city of Albany and Dougherty County on cooperating to construct a tennis and pickleball center, the question seems to be who’s on first.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough presented a memorandum of understanding to the city commission on Tuesday outlining a proposal between the two governments to select a site.
“This thing hasn’t got off the starting block in 25 years, 30 years,” Dorough said. “We just need to get this thing done.”
Over the course of three years, sites have been discussed: land at the city’s Tift Park and the nearby former Georgia National Guard facility, Albany State University’s West Campus and the former First Tee location behind the Albany Civic Center.
Dorough’s proposal calls for hiring a consultant to study the three sites and deliver a report to the respective commissions. A panel made up of three members of each government will make a recommendation if a majority agrees on a particular site. It would include a minimum of eight tennis and eight pickleball courts.
The proposal calls for the city to pay two-thirds of the $8,700 consultant’s fee, with the county picking up the remaining one-third.
In addition, two city commission members and two county commissioners will consult with Albany State about forming a partnership for maintenance and operation in the event that site is selected.
The mayor’s proposal also calls for the county to deed the former armory building to the city in the event land at that site is selected.
The city hopes to move its Recreation and Parks Department headquarters to that location.
City Commissioner Bob Langstaff suggested that two members each from the city and county formulate a memorandum of understanding to start the process.
“We sent them an MOU; they didn’t like it, and we sent them another MOU,” he said. “I don’t think that’s the way we should do it.”
The city provides recreation programs at both city- and county-owned facilities through an agreement between the two governments. The county has collected $1.75 million for a tennis center and the city has allocated an additional $82,500 for tennis and pickleball facilities.
The county is prepared at this time to move forward with the city, County Commissioner Cliknton Johnson said during a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon.
“The city is our recreation provider,” he said “Once we collect the SPLOST (special-purpose local-option sales tax) funds, they’re turned over to our provider.
“The other part is us giving them the armory building. We’re trying to work with them. We’ll give you that building to move your Recreation Department out of Tift Park.”
Both Clinton and city commissioners said that Albany State could be the option, as there already is infrastructure in place at that location. That would stretch the available money further.
The university rebuffed an earlier request, but Johnson said he thinks officials would be willing to consider a new proposal.
The city commission is scheduled to vote on Dorough’s proposal later this month.