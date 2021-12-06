ALBANY — Residents who have been requesting a solution for speeding drivers on Astoria Drive for most of the year had their patience rewarded on Monday by the Dougherty County Commission.
A week earlier, commissioners were presented results of a speed study that indicated the project fell outside county policy, and several expressed reservations. But the Monday vote was unanimous.
“It’s a big relief,” neighborhood resident Barbara Dawson said during an interview after the commission approved the placement of rubber speed bumps on Astoria Drive.
Her husband, Willie Dawson, president of the Southgate Subdivision Neighborhood Watch, said that drivers looking to avoid other streets in the area with traffic calming devices use the street that stretches from Lily Pond Road to Martin Luther King Drive as a cut-through. Those drivers, and drivers who don’t live in the area but visit Robert Cross Park, often come barreling through.
“We didn’t want one of our children to be killed,” said Willie Dawson, who estimated there are about 272 houses in the subdivision, around 48 of which are on Astoria Drive. “We’ve been trying our best to get some speed relief in our neighborhood. We’ve been fighting for this for about a year.”
While the study showed that the rates of speed, measured over a week, were not sufficiently over the 30 mile per hour speed limit to meet county policy for either permanent speed tables, rubber speed bumps or a four-way stop sign, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said there were factors that warranted the deviation.
He pointed to a steep curve on Astoria Drive, the large amount of foot traffic of walkers who take the street to get to the park to walk around an area pond, and child pedestrians. Hearing from residents also made an impact.
“I want to make clear, this is just a unique situation where our policy does not meet the unique situation,” Cohilas said. “I’m a big follower of policy, but in this case this is just the right decision because of the circumstances.”
On Monday, Commissioner Russell Gray again expressed reservations but said he was swayed to support the placing of the speed bumps.
“I think you just described every neighborhood in Albany,” he said of speeding drivers. “I do think this is going to open up a Pandora’s box where everybody asks for this.
“I’m going to support the rubber speed bumps today. I hope it generates the results you’re looking for.”
Commissioner Victor Edwards, in whose District 6 the neighborhood is located, said during an interview following the meeting that he had contacted each of the commissioners prior to Monday’s meeting seeking their support.
He also said he was thankful to Cohilas, Gray and Commissioner Anthony Jones for looking beyond policy and doing what’s best for residents in this case.
“He put aside his personal feelings and policy feelings,” Edwards said of Cohilas. “This is a minority neighborhood that had an ask. I’m just glad the commissioners were able to make the decision to say ‘yes.’
“It’s a win for Southgate. It’s a win for the county. It was a long battle. I think when we do things like this, it re-establishes faith in government.”
Asked after the meeting how long it would take to place the devices, Dougherty County Public Works Director Chuck Mathis said he anticipates having them installed about three weeks after they arrive.
Due to the backlog in shipping nationwide, the county has had issues getting equipment and materials delivered, he said, so he could not say when the speed bumps will be available.
