ATLANTA – The Association County Commissioners of Georgia recently honored Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas with the 2022 Emory Greene Leadership Award.
Part of the ACCG annual Awards and Recognition Program, the Emory Greene Leadership Award is the highest level of recognition a government official can receive from the organization and is reflective of the leader's achievements and impact during their time in office.
"I had no idea I'd been nominated, so obviously I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition," Cohilas said Tuesday morning. "This award is not about me, it's about our community working together to overcome the disasters we've faced over the last five years, the tornadoes, the hurricanes, COVID-19.
"I think this award affirms our organization statewide; it shows that that we are a valid organization that advocates for our community."
In recognizing Cohilas, ACCG officials said the Dougherty commission chairman "has been positively impacting his community since his days as a young prosecutor. From serving as the chief assistant district attorney in the Crimes Against Women and Children Unit to being a founding member of the Lily Pad SANE Center, Cohilas has dedicated his life to protecting others."
Throughout his career, Cohilas has received several accolades, including the State Bar of Georgia Young Lawyer Ethics and Professionalism Award, the Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service, the Martin Luther King Day “Dream Award” for service to the southwest Georgia community, and he has been named one of southwest Georgia’s 40 under 40 and Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians. He also chairs the Georgia Public Defender Council.
“The ACCG Awards and Recognition Program is an annual celebration of county leaders,” Dave Wills, ACCG’s executive director, said. “The awards embody the true definition of leadership, dedication and selfless service, as exhibited by Christopher Cohilas.”
Also at the program, Dougherty County Commissioners Anthony Jones and Clinton Johnson were recognized for their leadership in ACCG. Johnson was elected second vice president of the organization.
“Emory Greene was known as an outstanding leader in his home county of Bibb and as a statewide leader," Cohilas said of the award's namesake. "He was cherished by his community for his unparalleled leadership and service.
"I have known for a long time that it is my purpose in life to work and fight for others. I have been blessed to be able to do that as a prosecutor, a private attorney, and an elected official. Even though Dougherty County has been through unprecedented events and disasters over the past five years, it truly has been my honor to serve and fight for all of my fellow citizens. I am most grateful to ACCG for this award and the citizens of Dougherty County who have trusted me to earn it on their behalf.”
The Emory Greene Leadership Award was created in 1990. It is named in honor of the late chairman of the Bibb County Board of Commissioners and former ACCG president, who was not only a leader in his home county but a statewide leader who served on several boards and commissions. The Emory Greene Leadership Award recognizes a county commissioner who has made significant contributions in the local community and at the state level.
A graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in Criminal Justice, Cohilas earned a juris doctor degree from Georgia State University’s College of Law. He is a partner with the Watson-Spence law firm and is currently serving his second term as chairman of the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners and actively seeking a third term during this year’s election.
"Recognition like this for our community is affirmation for a lot of sleepless nights; I went through about seven months of them in 2017 (after twin natural disasters)," Cohilas said. "I think when leaders truly carry an honest message to the people they represent, substance beats form seven days a week and twice on Sunday."
