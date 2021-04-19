Dougherty County Commission hires consultant for tennis complex project

ALBANY -- A proposed tennis center for Tift Park will take into consideration the history of the area as plans unfold.
During a Monday meeting, members of the Dougherty County Commission heard concerns from Bruce Capps, a member of the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission.
Capps said that that commission, of which he is a board member, was not notified ahead of time about the project, which could alter the appearance of the park.
The commission is in the process of drafting a letter on the issue to the Historic Preservation Commission president, County Attorney Spencer Lee responded.
“(By) state law, if changes are being made, we have to notify the local Historic Preservation Commission and give 45 days for comment,” he said.
Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with hiring a company to help move the tennis project forward, agreeing to a $120,144 contract with Leesburg-based EMC Engineering Services.
EMC will provide consulting services for the development, which calls for 12 traditional courts at North Jefferson Street's Tift Park as well as a pro shop.
Plans call for the city of Albany to develop the pickleball area, which also can double as courts for junior tennis play.
The total cost of the contract with EMC is $202,644, with the city’s share amounting to $82,500.
The Albany City Commission has not yet voted to approve its portion of the contract.
County commissioners also approved accepting its Recreation Committee’s recommendation for locating the complex at Tift Park.
The county has $1.3 million in revenue from a special-purpose local-option sales tax approved by voters for the tennis complex.
In other business, the commission:
-- Approved alcohol license transfers at VV Food Mart, 4324 Radium Springs Road and Stop N Shop, 2201 Liberty Expressway;
-- Agreed to accept a $2,607 grant from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia to help fund a summer internship program;
-- Voted to renew an intergovernmental support agreement with Marine Corps Logistics Base-Ablany to provide canal maintenance;
-- Agreed to accept a $450,000 criminal justice incentive grant for an intervention program for the Dougherty County Juvenile Court.
