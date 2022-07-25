ALBANY — Like a college student faced with the pizza delivery driver at the door, the Dougherty County Commission, looking to reduce an anticipated property tax increase, pulled the cushions off the couch, turned it over and gave it a good shake.

The results weren’t dramatic, though, and there was little change waiting to be discovered, leaving the group considering a millage rate increase of at least 3.5 mills.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.