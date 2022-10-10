Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson selected to address White House staff on COVID relief programs

Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, right, speaks with an audience member during a break at a recent commission meeting. Johnson will represent Dougherty County and the state of Georgia in Washington for a discussion of how federal dollars impacted local communities.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Premium pay for first responders who worked through the pandemic and mass vaccination clinics were among the major projects funded by Dougherty County using COVID-relief funding provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Now policymakers in Washington, D.C., are looking to discuss how that money assisted local communities as the Inflation Reduction Act is unrolled, and Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson is among those who will weigh in.

