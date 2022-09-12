Dougherty County commissioners consider use for 18 acres at former National Guard facility

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, right, presents a proclamation to Gloria Baker recognizing September as Alopecia Awareness Month during a Tuesday meeting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — A possible plan for property near Tift Park deeded to the county by the state became clearer on Monday with a report to the Dougherty County Commission on a private-public partnership to create apartments and recreational facilities.

Central to the concept is the involvement of the Albany-Dougherty Payroll Development Authority, which would be responsible for requesting a development plan for the former Georgia National Guard Armory property.

