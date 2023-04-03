ALBANY – It’s been 4 1/2 years since Hurricane Michael ransacked Albany and southwest Georgia, but for affected homeowners, the wait for federal funds earmarked to help repair damaged structures is still ongoing.

The Dougherty County Commission got an update Monday on the $13 million in available funds, most of which are earmarked for the most impacted counties of Decatur, Dougherty and Seminole.

Tags

More News