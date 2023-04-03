Joshua Norris, left, a Georgia Department of Community Affairs project manager, and Kathy Tremblay, Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program manager, address the Dougherty County Commission Monday.
ALBANY – It’s been 4 1/2 years since Hurricane Michael ransacked Albany and southwest Georgia, but for affected homeowners, the wait for federal funds earmarked to help repair damaged structures is still ongoing.
The Dougherty County Commission got an update Monday on the $13 million in available funds, most of which are earmarked for the most impacted counties of Decatur, Dougherty and Seminole.
Commissioner Victor Edwards asked for the information, he said, because he is hearing from constituents who are confused by both the program requirements and why the wait has been so long. There are even residents in his District 3 who are waiting on assistance related to the January 2017 tornado that devastated the Radium Springs area, he said.
“The main thing was I got a lot of phone calls,” the commissioner said during an interview following the meeting. “We have all these different fund sources. My main concern is we have not seen any construction.”
There are nine homes damaged during the tornado whose owners could qualify, the commissioner said.
Construction for the $13 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development community development block grant program is expected to start in early summer with the first project anticipated to be completed in the fall, Georgia Department of Community Affairs Project Manager Joshua Norris told commissioners.
Of the available funds, 80% are slated to go to the three most-impacted counties, with residents of 17 additional counties also eligible, and 20% is earmarked for homes that were the most severely damaged.
One potential issue for Dougherty County is that 70% of residents are in rental housing, said Commissioner Russell Gray, who is aware of tenants who are still living in damaged single-family houses.
“(The) needs assessment did not indicate the need for rental,” Kathy Tremblay, community development block grant disaster relief program manager, said. “If we receive the data, there are ways to reallocate funds to address needs.”
Edwards also questioned whether the program has been publicized enough so that residents are aware that funding is available.
Initially word was spread through flyers, Norris said, “but we really ramped up social media communications.” Residents with damage who have an income of up to 120% of the median household income may qualify.
Edwards said he hopes to eliminate some of the red tape and confusion related to the program.
“People get tired,” he said. “You see this $13 million, but when are we going to see that $13 million? People get disappointed in the process when it takes so long. They just know their house is damaged, and they’re frustrated that the process is too long.”