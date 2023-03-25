Dougherty County election case could be presented to state Election Board in June

Voters stand in line at a Dougherty County voting precinct to vote in an Albany City Commission Ward V election.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — A state investigation of a 2021 Albany City Commission election in which early vote totals were disseminated before the close of election day is still active, and a hearing on the case could come before election officials in the summer.

The Georgia Election Board could take up the case during its June 6 meeting, Mike Hassinger, the Georgia Secretary of State’s public information officer for elections, said.

