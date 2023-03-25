Dougherty County Elections Board postpones decision on additional early voting site

Dougherty County Elections Board Vice Chairman Benny Hand, left, and board member Price Corr participate in discussions during a board meeting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – A second advance early voting location is off the table for the foreseeable future for Dougherty County. Dougherty County Election Board members decided instead to look at boosting voter turnout in other ways and improving voters’ experience.

While considering additional early voting locations, the board looked at voting numbers from similar-sized counties, and the overall consensus was that more early voting locations was not the answer.

