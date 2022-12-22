Dougherty County EMA braces for plunging temperatures over Christmas weekend

An emergency declaration signed Friday by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas instructed the Emergency Management Agency to open its Emergency Operations Center.

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency is gearing up to help keep residents safe during what is expected to be one of the more severe freeze events of the last several decades.

The agency is opening the Emergency Operations Center and putting other measures in place, county officials said in a news release, and the city of Albany will operate two warming centers for four days.

