Hurricane Preparation Week good time for residents to get ready for June 1: Dougherty County Emergency Management offers storm preparation tips

ALBANY – The weather is something that’s happening all the time, and as southwest Georgia residents are well-aware, weather conditions can frequently turn dangerous and deadly, from tornadoes to flooding, and in 2018, the first hurricane to hit the region in recorded history.

When Hurricane Michael arrived in Albany on Oct. 11 as a Category 3 storm, it was the first major hurricane to pound the state in 120 years. Michael, which came ashore at Mexico Beach, Fla., devastated the entire region. It followed on the heels of powerful Tropical Storm Irma in September 2017 and deadly tornadoes that killed 16 in Dougherty County in January of the same year.

