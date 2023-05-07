ALBANY – The weather is something that’s happening all the time, and as southwest Georgia residents are well-aware, weather conditions can frequently turn dangerous and deadly, from tornadoes to flooding, and in 2018, the first hurricane to hit the region in recorded history.
When Hurricane Michael arrived in Albany on Oct. 11 as a Category 3 storm, it was the first major hurricane to pound the state in 120 years. Michael, which came ashore at Mexico Beach, Fla., devastated the entire region. It followed on the heels of powerful Tropical Storm Irma in September 2017 and deadly tornadoes that killed 16 in Dougherty County in January of the same year.
The key to increasing chances of survival and facilitating the recovery process is being aware and being prepared, emergency officials say.
And with a few weeks to get ready for the six-month hurricane season beginning June 1, there is time to brush up on their recommendations.
With the Flint River and its tributaries being a huge geographical feature in the area and many residents living in or close to a floodplain, the large amounts of rainfall tropical systems can dump in a short period of time are a primary concern.
“Know if you’re in a flood zone,” said Rubin Jordan, assistant Albany Fire Chief. “Be prepared; that’s our main threat.”
The Great Flood of 1994 killed more than 30 people in southwest Georgia.
Jordan, part of the county’s Emergency Management Agency team, advised residents to stay alert when foul weather is approaching and be ready to shelter in place or evacuate when instructed to do so. That can mean leaving home for those whose neighborhoods are prone to flooding and, for those in mobile homes, having a safe space to go when strong winds from tornadoes or a hurricane are threatening.
Property owners also should make sure flood insurance is current ahead of the storm season, he said.
“The first thing we want people to do is know your risk,” Jordan said. “In other words, know your area, know what could put you in harm’s way, know where it floods. You need to start determining that now.
“Know if you live in an evacuation zone. You need to know that, just in case.”
When the area is hit with high winds, it often means loss of electricity due to downed trees and power lines. So residents should have supplies on hand for that contingency, planning for at least 72 hours. That includes having enough water and nonperishable food on hand for family members and pets.
“Have your phone charged, have your radio, batteries,” Jordan said. “More people have electric vehicles these days, so have those charged. Make sure you get some cash. If the power goes out, you won’t be able to go to the ATM.”
Generators should never be used indoors and should be placed at least 20 feet away from the residence to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, Jordan says.
For those who evacuate, basic items like phones, batteries and a radio are essential, and he advised people to remember to take medications and important documents and consider the needs of pets coming along.
One of the most important pieces of advice is to keep abreast of what’s going on and following advisories from emergency management officials.
In Dougherty County, residents can stay on top of weather conditions by signing up for the CodeRED Emergency Notification System, which can send alerts by phone, text or email.
Jordan also recommended checking on neighbors, especially the elderly, before and after a tropical event, and being safe once the bad weather passes by, looking out for downed electrical lines and to avoid standing water.
Preparing today can make it less stressful than when the storm is bearing down on the region, the assistant chief said.
“On all this stuff, take action today while it’s quiet, beautiful and sunny,” he said.