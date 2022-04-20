Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services crew members who had the opportunity to attend the Emergency Cardiac Care Conference (EC3) held at the Gas South District Convention Center in Duluth recently included, from left, James Gibney, Sean Allen, Victoria Gurley, Jordan Denson, Dickie Livingston, Phoebe’s Charidee Burks and Leon Rolle.
ALBANY — Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services crew members had the opportunity to attend the Emergency Cardiac Care Conference (EC3) held at the Gas South District Convention Center in Duluth recently. The opportunity to attend was extended to Dougherty EMS by Phoebe STEMI Coordinator, Charidee Burks.
Sponsored by the Georgia Chapter of the American College of Cardiology, the Georgia College of Emergency Physicians, the Georgia Emergency Medical Services Association, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, the conference concentrated on the areas of STEMI (S-T elevated myocardial infarction), cardiogenic shock and out of hospital cardiac arrest, with the target audience comprising cardiologists, emergency physicians, EMS, RNs, cardiovascular techs, respiratory techs and others in health-related fields.
“The conference was very well put together and we are grateful to Phoebe for inviting us and even paying for the conference and providing transportation,” Dickie Livingston, Training/Compliance Supervisor for Dougherty County EMS, said in a news release.
Keynote speakers for the conference included: Dr. Tim Henry from The Christ Hospital of Cincinnati, Ohio, who spoke on The STEMI Systems of Care 2022 Update; Dr. Bill O’Neill, from The Henry Ford Health System in Detroit who spoke on STEMI with cardiogenic shock; and Dr. Michael Kurz from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, who spoke on Improving Survival of Cardiac Arrest.
Clinical case studies also were presented by some of the EC3 committee members, including Dr. Mark Cohen, who is an interventional cardiologist and Medical Director of Cardiology with Phoebe Putney Health Systems.
