Dougherty County EMS director gives opioid update during County Commission meeting

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, left, and EMS Director Sam Allen discussed opioids at the conclusion of a Dougherty County Commission meeting on Monday during which Allen gave an annual report on the agency.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – A year-end drop in opioid calls for Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services has not turned into a trend, as cases have rebounded through the first two months of 2023.

“We saw it (decline) in December, but January and February have returned to normal levels,” EMS Director Sam Allen told The Albany Herald Monday after giving his annual report on the agency to the Dougherty County Commission.

Recommended for you

Tags