Dougherty County EMS director gives opioid update during County Commission meeting

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, left, and EMS Director Sam Allen discussed opioids at the conclusion of a Dougherty County Commission meeting on Monday during which Allen gave an annual report on the agency.
ALBANY – A year-end drop in opioid calls for Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services has not turned into a trend, as cases have rebounded through the first two months of 2023.
“We saw it (decline) in December, but January and February have returned to normal levels,” EMS Director Sam Allen told The Albany Herald Monday after giving his annual report on the agency to the Dougherty County Commission.
The EMS director said that a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration exhibit on display at the Thronateeska Heritage Center is informative about how opioids came to be such a dire health issue. In most cases, people became addicted after being prescribed medications.
“When doctors stopped writing prescriptions, people turned to street dealers,” Allen said.
More and more, that means people are receiving the drug fentanyl, which is much more potent than heroin.
Some overdose patients have described receiving what is referred to as “rainbow fentanyl,” a brightly colored substance that resembles candy, he said, although no children have been known to have been sickened by it.
The average age of those who die due to an opioid overdose is somewhere in the 30s to mid-40s, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, who was also at the meeting, said. In 2022, there were 29 confirmed overdose deaths in the county, with seven cases awaiting toxicology reports to determine wither the cause of death was related to drugs.
“Recently we had a situation where there were two (overdose) victims at one scene,” Allen said. “One survived and the other didn’t.”
The EMS director told commissioners that opioid use is not limited by socioeconomic status and that victims range from those who are homeless to the wealthy.
“As you can see, North Slappey (Boulevard) and the central area around Palmyra Road are the two hotspots we are responding to,” Allen told commissioners while showing a heat map on video screens at the meeting.
Paramedics carry Narcan spray, the brand name for naloxone, aboard ambulances and one trend Allen has noticed is that one or two doses is sometimes not sufficient to revive overdose patients. He speculated that the extra dosages are required due to the potency of fentanyl.
He recommended that households where a resident uses opioids have Narcan on hand. They also should call for medical assistance in the event the victim needs additional Narcan or other assistance.
“We also try to encourage people to go to the hospital, to Aspire (Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services) to get help,” Allen said.
Answering a question from Commissioner Gloria Gaines, Allen said Narcan is available for sale at pharmacies and at no cost on Wednesday afternoons at the Dougherty County Health Department.
Georgia has an amnesty law that protects individuals who render aid by applying Narcan and calling for help that can protect them from prosecution on drug-related charges, Allen said.