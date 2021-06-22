ALBANY -- Just in time for 4th of July activities and the summer, a revamped park in east Dougherty County was unveiled to the public on Tuesday.
Extensive renovations at Pine Glen Park include a new play area and playground equipment, parking lot, decorative vegetation and a shelter with benches and grill.
The neighborhood park, where a ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday to celebrate the completion of renovations, was constructed as part of the housing development by Builders Homes of Georgia in the early 1970s.
The park was maintained by residents and the Albany Parks and Recreation Department into the 1990s. After that time, the county took responsibility of the park but only mowed the grass until the creation of its Parks Division in the mid-2000s.
With a push from the Neighborhood Association, the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners allocated funding to make the redevelopment possible, and Pine Glen was re-established and completed in 2021.
“This is an example of the power of a community and I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Dean Phinazee, a resident of the neighborhood for four decades who also serves as president of the Pine Glen Neighborhood Watch.
Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones, in whose District 6 the park is located, opened Tuesday’s ceremony by noting the role of neighborhood watch groups in supporting community projects.
“The quality of life is key to a good neighborhood,” he said. “This park will provide that quality of life to these residents and their families, and I want to thank Mr. Michael McCoy, our county administrator, and our Public Works Department for making this happen.”
For more information about Dougherty county parks, visit dougherty.ga.us.
